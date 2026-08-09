'very honoured' - Lucas Digne secures spectacular return to PSG after Aston Villa departure

According to a report from BBC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have successfully activated an £8.5 million release clause to bring Digne back to the Parc des Princes. The defender has signed a three-year contract with the club, ending an eight-year stay in England.

Digne initially joined Aston Villa from Everton in 2022 and played a vital role in helping the team secure the Europa League title last season, which was their first major piece of silverware since 1996. Paris Saint-Germain have made a decisive move to add depth to their squad, bringing in a player who already knows the environment and boasts significant top-level experience.