'Two community clubs that were always bound to clash' - Vermont Green vs. Portland Hearts of Pine is USL's dream hipster rivalry in the U.S. Open Cup

Tom Proctor rubs some opposing fans the wrong way. The Vermont Green Stadium announcer gets on the mic every week for his side’s home games.

And he really isn’t all that professional. Proctor is, in his own words, part announcer, part hype man.

“I just went for it. And it turns out they love my brand of basically bigging up our players and giving their players shit over the microphone,” Proctor said.

Over time, though, his antics have developed a certain charm. Sure, opposition fans will always be a little annoyed by his jabs here and there. But a man who was once paid in a six-pack of local beer has now become ingrained into the fabric of what many consider one of America’s most beloved lower-league clubs.

However, there are some, five hours drive away, who might contest that latter point. The Green of USL League Two captured eyes and hype a few years ago. But more recently, Portland Hearts of Pine have established themselves as the cool hipster brand of lower league soccer. They’ve become two of the most distinctive clubs in lower-league American soccer - and they sit only a few hours apart.

And on Tuesday evening, the jerseys, shirts, brand activations, and Bernie Sanders-inspired TIFOs will clash on the pitch, when Portland travel to Burlington, Vt. in the U.S. Open Cup. America, in effect, has its perfect trendy rivalry.

“It’s two community clubs that were always bound to clash,” Patrick Infurna, Vermont co-founder, told GOAL.