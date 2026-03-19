Venezia have secured promotion, while Palermo’s situation remains uncertain: who will be promoted to Serie A?

With just seven matchdays gone in Serie B, the picture at the top of the table is beginning to take shape. With the final midweek round of the 25/26 season now complete, Venezia appear to be heading for a return to Serie A after just one year in Serie B. Giovanni Stroppa could cement his reputation as a ‘promotion wizard’ and, following his success with Cremonese, lead the Lagunari back to the pinnacle of Italian football. After a mixed start, Venezia have found their rhythm and, since November, have lost just one match (against Modena) in their last twenty Serie B fixtures. The Lagunari lead the table by three points, but Saturday’s crucial clash against the league’s second-placed side, Monza, will be pivotal.





Bianco’s side, like Venezia, are keen to return to Serie A immediately, relying on Cutrone’s desire for redemption and Petagna’s return to goalscoring form, with three goals in his last three matches. Frosinone remain in the hunt for direct promotion, two points behind Monza and the team that has spent the most matchdays at the top of the table this season. Alvini’s men have experienced a slight dip in form recently, but this does not detract from the fabulous season they have built on a transfer budget of zero this summer.





Whilst the top three are flying high, the same cannot be said of Palermo, who in August seemed to be the leading contender for the long-awaited return to Serie A. This is not only due to the appointment of a manager with a proven track record of promotion to Serie A, such as Inzaghi, but also to the transfer campaign conducted over the summer by the City Group. The Rosanero remain a safe distance behind the teams set to contest the play-off semi-finals, but a lack of consistency in results is gradually undermining their chances of a direct promotion push. Following a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Monza, they managed only a home draw against Juve Stabia (2-2): now, six points separate Inzaghi from Serie A.