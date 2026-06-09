How Vancouver’s street soccer culture is booming before the 2026 World Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Players spill over the boards of a concrete rink on the edge of English Bay, voices bouncing between languages, with kits pulled from every corner of the soccer world. Yet, as the sun glints off the chain-link fence, the space begins to feel too small.

It’s a summer night in Vancouver, Canada, and the asphalt rink near the downtown waterfront is split between roller hockey and street soccer, with the sports dividing the space down the middle.

Yet the soccer side is continuing to grow. Soon, these nights, known as Sunset Beach FC, will attract upward of 100 players. For now, though, it is about 30.

And so, the bickering begins. Soccer needs more space. Simply, there is more demand, sparking frustration from the hockey side: “It’s Canada, of course, we’re playing hockey,” one of the players says, only for the soccer side, backed by dozens, to push back.

In that tension lies a snapshot of Canada’s evolving identity and soccer’s ability to reshape what a summer night can look like in the country’s largest city west of Toronto, a place with beaches and swaying palm trees that often feels closer to California than a Canadian stereotype.

“That's the thing with soccer in this country, you always kind of have to fight, to show what it deserves, how it's liked, how it's perceived,” said Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic, one of the group’s founders and the man often orchestrating the endless winner-stays-on matches and team rotations.

“Over time, organically, there's been a good relationship developed, and we all share that space. Some days it’s hockey, some days it's soccer. Sport unifies people. It shouldn't split people, even if soccer in Canada has sometimes come from such an adversarial place, and maybe that has illustrated the struggle it has faced to pierce the mainstream.”

While the group began as a collection of friends looking for another soccer outlet, the goal was to create a fun summer soccer activity at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

It wasn’t pay-to-play. It wasn’t formal. It was simply pickup on the rink, offering a competitive edge while emphasizing skill and quick play, and anyone could join. It’s a common scene worldwide, but rarer in Vancouver, which has a less diverse multicultural makeup than a city like Toronto. That is where DARBY Magazine co-founder and photographer Tagwa Moyo, the creative force behind Sunset Beach FC, is from, a city widely considered one of the most multicultural in the world.

“When I came from Toronto, football wasn’t everywhere like it was there,” Moyo said. “I think it can be attested to kind of Toronto being a melting pot, as far as all of the different cultures, but in Vancouver, you couldn't just pull up to certain spots that would have pickup, and it would be there... In Toronto, there was just more football, more pickup and a little bit more culture.

“We wanted to create that space where people can come and play, and play for free is the most important thing, no matter the skill level. A lot has changed... I think the most important thing people can learn from Sunset Beach FC is that it's more than just a game.”