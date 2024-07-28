Ryan Reynolds Alphonso Davies Vancouver 2024Getty/Vancouver Whitecaps
Chris Burton

Alphonso Davies joins Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham game – with Bayern Munich star back in Canada for Whitecaps friendly date

Ryan Reynolds was not the only Vancouver royalty at Wrexham’s friendly date with the Whitecaps, as Alphonso Davies was also in attendance.

  • Red Dragons in Canada on North American tour
  • Bayern defender among those in attendance
  • Reynolds & McElhenney left celebrating big win