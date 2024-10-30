Valencia ask to postpone Real Madrid fixture in La Liga after flash flooding kills at least 62 people in Spain

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeValencia ask to postpone Real Madrid fixture in La Liga after flash flooding kills at least 62 people in SpainReal MadridValenciaValencia vs Real MadridLaLigaValencia have reportedly asked to postpone their La Liga fixture against Real Madrid amid flash flooding that has killed at least 62 people in Spain.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTorrential rains have hit southern SpainRed weather warnings across ValenciaHave asked their match against Real Madrid to be postponedFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below