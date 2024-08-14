Where does Jaedyn Shaw fit? How the USWNT could line up at the 2027 World Cup

A lot can change in a few years, but the USMNT's core looks primed to continue success.

It's been four whole days since the U.S. women's national team won Olympic Gold so, naturally, it's well past time to move on. Well, not really. There are still celebrations and parades to schedule. The party is really just beginning.

Realistically, though, the road to the next tournament has already begun. The World Cup will be back before you know it and, after seeing what Emma Hayes did just in a few weeks time, it's hard not to wonder what she can pull off with a few years of preparation.

Hayes and the USWNT taught us this summer that change can happen quickly. Just a few short months ago, the USWNT was down on their luck and in need of soul-searching. Now, they're champions once again. In many ways, they're on top of the world.

But what will that world look like in a few short years? How will this USWNT group evolve on the road to the 2027 World Cup? Does it have to? GOAL takes a look...