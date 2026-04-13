'We have to prepare ourselves for qualifying' - Five keys as USWNT face Japan again

The U.S. Women's National Team are about to play Japan again, and forget the repetition of competition because head coach Emma Hayes is going to line up an entirely different squad.

Before the first meeting between the two countries over the weekend, Hayes told the media how great an opportunity it is to play a team of Japan's level on three occasions because it allows her to see groups and players in different spots and roles.

What we saw on Saturday may be the same style of play and execution, but with different personnel.

At the end of the day, there is a timeline, and Hayes told the media after the USWNT's 2-1 victory against Japan, "We have to prepare ourselves for qualifying. We do not have many windows left, so we need to get some of these players playing together again."

As the team prepares for Tuesday's second test against Japan, there are lessons from their victory at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif., but also plenty to be proud of and carry into the next match.

"I think 12 months ago, we might have drawn this game," Hayes told the media. "I think the progress is in staying in the game and not conceding a second goal. It was a pretty even game in that regard. But I thought we managed the last part well. It has given me some things that I will look at on the plane and try to add for our next level, but it is the test we want and I am so happy to have it because they are an unbelievable team."

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