USWNT 5 Things 02.27GOAL
Celia Balf

Vets, rookies, position battles and more: 5 keys as the USWNT takes on Argentina in opening match of the SheBelieves Cup

No uncapped players for once, a sister-sister reunion between Alyssa Thompson and Gisele Thompson, and five keys for the USWNT as they take Argentina in the first game of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup.

The U.S. Women’s National Team are set to embark on their 11th SheBelieves Cup, welcoming Argentina, Canada and Colombia. It will be USWNT head coach Emma Hayes’ second time participating in the annual competition, which begins Sunday and runs through next Saturday. She will carry a 27-3-2 record at the helm into the tournament, which will take place across three locations.

As the USWNT prepare for their second set of games to open the year, the stakes are even higher with the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying window approaching.

For the first time in more than a year, Hayes’ entire squad will have national team experience, ranging from veteran Lindsey Heaps, who has earned 170 caps during her career, to newcomer Riley Jackson, who will don the red, white and blue for just the second time.

The USWNT will first face Argentina at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. This marks Argentina’s second SheBelieves Cup appearance after finishing fourth in 2021. The two sides have met seven times, with the USWNT winning the previous six, including a 3-1 victory in Louisville, Ky., two years ago.

On Thursday, USWNT defender Emily Sonnett and midfielder Sam Coffey spoke to the media about their excitement and focus entering the tournament.

“We’re using this tournament as a trial run for World Cup qualifying later in the year,” Coffey said. “We’re able to face things we wouldn’t in an ordinary camp — the three-game window, quick turnarounds, penalties if we’re tied — the overall tournament mental load. There’s something on the line. There’s a trophy to be won.”

From veterans to rookies, sibling combinations down the flank and a battle for the No. 9 role, the USWNT prepare for another SheBelieves Cup with plenty at stake.

GOAL breaks down five keys ahead of the opener against Argentina.

  • Rose Lavelle USWNTGetty Images

    Super-capped trio: Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Heaps, and Rose Lavelle

    The USWNT are surely destined for success in this tournament with the trio of veterans leading the pack. Heaps, Emily Sonnet and Rose Lavelle have combined for 399 caps among them. 

    These three have a rich history on the USWNT, and at the SheBelieves Cup tournament. 

    Sonnett is the only USWNT player who's appeared in all 11 iterations of the SheBelieves Cup, dating back to the inaugural tournament in 2016. Heaps has been part of the roster every year, but didn't play in 2016 due to injury. Her final goal to solidify a 3-1 triumph against Japan in 2020 and her game game winner, also against Japan, in 2024 for the Cup title, will go down in history. 

    Lavelle's appearing on the SheBelieves Cup roster for the seventh time. In 2021, she was not only responsible for the game- winning goal in the USWNT's opening match, but also took home MVP honors. 

    These are three players that know a thing, or many things, about the SheBelieves Cup, winning, and what it takes to not only take on the world's best opponents, but defeat them.

  • Lilly RealeGetty Images

    Rookie power

    Nine players on the squad will appear on the SheBelieves Cup roster for the first time. That list is comprised of Maddie Dahlien, Riley Jackson, Jordyn Bugg, Lilly Reale, Kennedy Wesley, Kate Wiesner, Jameese Joseph, Claudia Dickey and Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Eight of the nine made their USWNT debuts in 2025 or 2026 and were part of the January squad with Reale, who was with Gotham FC in the FIFA Women's Champions Cup, being the lone exception. 

    Since the initial announcement of the SheBelieves Cup roster, defender Emily Sams replacing Bugg and Avery Patterson replacing Wiesner. 

    Even with the adjustments to the squad, there's a wide range of experience heading into this tournament. There's still a balanced mix of experience and rookie energy making up this squad. Twelve players on the roster have 10 caps or fewer.

  • Alyssa Thompson, Gisele Thompson Angel CityGetty Images

    Thompson sister reunion

    The USWNT loves a sister moment. 

    The Thompsons duo are the third pair of sisters to represent the United States. The first time Alyssa Thompson and Gisele Thompson were named to the same USWNT roster was last year's SheBelieves Cup. At the time, both sisters were playing for National Women's Soccer League club Angel City FC. Now, Alyssa Thompson, the older sister, plays for Chelsea. 

    Gisele plays outside back and Alyssa plays up top. The sisters have started two games together for the national team and have played in three total. They started together against Australia and Brazil in last year's SheBelieves Cup tournament.

  • Emily Fox USWNT 2022Getty Images

    Outside back battle

    The USWNT is stacked with outside backs, from Reale, U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year, to forward turned outside back Avery Patterson. And that’s not to mention Gisele Thompson and Emily Sams. There's also Tara Rudd and Kennedy Wesley, who could also slide into an outside back role if called on. 

    Knowing the way the USWNT plays, an attacking minded-style with rapid wingers, it's going to be interesting to see how the left outside back position shapes up. Chances are high Hayes tries out a few different variations to work towards solidifying a back four ahead of qualifying. 

  • Jaedyn Shaw USWNTGetty Images

    Forward showdown

    While there isn't a clear No. 9 in the roster at the moment, without Sophia Wilson and Catarina Macario in the mix, there are players who can make a case to fill that spot. Ally Sentnor, Jaedyn Shaw and Jameese Joseph have been slotted into that role before and have shown they can not only hold up the ball under pressure, but execute in the final third. 

    Now, on the wing, there's Alyssa Thompson, Trinity Rodman, Emma Sears and Maddie Dahlien to choose from. That means Hayes will always have plenty speed, service, and one-vs.-one magic on both sides of the field. 

