Celia Balf

USWNT ratings vs Italy: Cat Macario and Jaedyn Shaw hit breathtaking strikes to wrap up an impressive 2025 for the Americans

Cat Macario and Jaedyn Shaw put on a show to help secure a win in the USWNT's final match of 2025.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Cat Macario can’t stop scoring, and she got the U.S. women’s national team rolling once again, helping lift the Americans to a 2–0 win over Italy to close out their 2025 campaign.

A cheeky chip from Macario in the 20th minute set the tone for the USWNT’s second victory over Italy in three days and marked her eighth international goal of the year. Lily Yohannes picked out Macario breaking free down the right side, and the forward lifted her head to spot goalkeeper Francesca Durante off her line before calmly chipping her for the opener. Macario nearly added another later in the half, pressing the Italian back line and using every surface of her foot to hold up play, flick, and turn in the box. She earned her 28th cap on Monday and now has 16 goals in 29 appearances.

"Cat is just such a special player, and I know if she gets the ball in front of the goal, 10 times out of 10, it is probably going to be a goal," Yohannes said of Macario's clinical edge. 

Jaedyn Shaw doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Shaw, who recently turned 21, earned her 29th cap and 13th start for the senior team. After being left off two straight FIFA windows, she returned to the squad in October and has made the most of it — all while helping lead Gotham FC to an NWSL Championship. Her finish put the U.S. firmly in control heading into halftime.

Emma Hayes made early second-half changes, including Avery Patterson for Emily Fox, Kennedy Wesley for Naomi Girma and Emma Sears for Alyssa Thompson. The midfield trio of Yohannes, Lindsey Heaps, and Claire Hutton remained intact to start the half, showcasing the chemistry they’ve built. Jaelin Howell later replaced Heaps as the U.S. continued to dictate tempo.

Despite Hayes making five changes to the starting XI from Friday’s match - and fielding a trio of teenagers - the U.S. never lost its rhythm. The Americans again started fast, scored early, and dominated possession with 64 percent of the ball.

"We try and be intentional in how we organize players. But I'm very much about coaching every one of our 26 players to play as us always, and I focus on that," Hayes said. "And of course, we organize our team to set up against opponents and spaces we want to exploit, but we can always dominate by developing our game style." 

The USWNT end the year on a high note at 12-3-0, and Hayes closed her first full calendar year in charge with 25 wins.

GOAL rates the players from Chase Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Claudia Dickey (8/10): 

    Another clean sheet is all Dickey needed to solidify her position as the No. 1 keeper at the moment. Dickey had a strong performance against Italy the second time around, making a couple of saves and controlling the backline, and finding moments to spring the attacking players in behind when Italy was pushing high. 

    Jordyn Bugg (8/10): 

    The fact that Bugg is just 19 years old and has now earned three starts on the senior team is no small nod. Her composure next to Girma is a pairing to be feared for opponents. 

    Naomi Girma (8/10): 

    Girma didn't have a whole lot of action in the first half, but when she won the ball, she kept it and led the backline with her composure and possession. 

    Kate Wiesner (6/10): 

    Wiesner earned her first start for the USWNT, and on a team where the outside back position is more competitive than ever, she held her own. Wiesner got caught too high in moments and struggled to recover, but other than that, she was a natural back there and helped keep Italy off the scoreboard.

    Emily Fox (8/10): 

    Another solid performance from Fox, who any anytime she steps on the field for the USWNT, reminds us all how dangerous she is going forward. Fox was all over the right side of the pitch and forced the Italians to step to her, which would free up outlets down the wing.

    Midfield

    Lily Yohannes (8/10):

    It shouldn't be surprising anymore just how good on the ball Yohannes is, but it is. Yohannes, the youngest player on the roster at 18 years old, plays with maturity, finesse, and aged discipline. Next to Heaps and Hutton, she's able to push up and sit just below Macario. Her one-two flare comes out with this team.

    Lindsey Heaps (8/10):

    After not seeing Heaps at all in the first meeting against Italy, she captained Monday's match and had her midfield locked in. Heaps and Hutton play very similarly, and both work off of each other in the double pivot. Heaps' leadership was refreshing because even in moments when the USWNT would get split or broken down, she remained organized and led those around her.

    Claire Hutton (8/10): 

    Hutton has been a sponge on the USWNT and is playing beyond her years. Another teenager who plays like she's far from one, Hutton was lights out on Monday. She played quickly, and her combination play mixed in with her vision to switch the point of attack was a work of art.

    Attack

    Cat Macario (9/10):

    The only thing Macario could have done to get a better rating, or a perfect rating, would have been another goal. But, all jokes aside her nose for goal, refined touch, and ability to go at defenders is the Macario we've all been waiting to see again. Macario finishes the year with 8 goals for the USWNT.

    Jaedyn Shaw (8/10): 

    Shaw's goal, or strike rather, was clinical. She didn't just score, though; she also played the entire game and found ways to get on the ball in various spots all over the field. Her game has evolved immensely in the past few months, and she's another key player in the attacking line for Hayes to consider come 2027. 

    Alyssa Thompson (7/10): 

    A relatively quiet game for Thompson, who usually finds a way to get an assist, goal, or some stat for us to drop our jaws at. While she may not have scored, Thompson made endless runs in the first half, which created all kinds of chaos for Italy's defense. 

    Subs & Manager

    Kennedy Wesley (7/10):

    A solid performance from Wesley, who earned her first start and cap for the USWNT in their 6-0 victory over New Zealand. At that time, she was the 25th player to date to earn a start and cap under Hayes. She didn't concede in the backline and had a clean performance next to Bugg, having to step into big shoes to fill, entering the game for Girma. 

    Emma Sears (7/10): 

    Sears was knocking on Italy's door for a goal, but unfortunately, just couldn't find the back of the net. She was aggressive and creative up top, but just couldn't finish on the night.

    Avery Patterson (7/10): 

    Patterson was running full-field sprints most of the second half, but was effective nonetheless. Her contributions to the attack were major, as she was creative with her services and also clever in her one-v-one chances.

    Lilly Reale (7/10): 

    Reale settled in just fine at outside back after playing most of the first meeting vs Italy in the same spot. Reale played a dangerous service late in the second half, that was close to a third goal for the United States.

    Croix Bethune (6/10): 

    Bethune had some solid moments on the ball for the USWNT, but struggled to see it as much as Yohannes did when she was in.

    Jaelin Howell (6/10): 

    Howell hadn't seen USWNT action since 2022, and found a way to settle into the game and get herself back into the mix despite having big shoes to fill with the subbing of Heaps. Howell didn't see much of the ball, but when she did, she maintained possession.

    Emma Hayes (9/10): 

    What more can Hayes ask for? The team delivered, again, and she earned her 25th win as head coach. Not a bad way to end the year.