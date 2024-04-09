Korbin Albert USWNT 2023Getty Images
Gill Clark

USWNT Players Association declares 'trans rights are human rights' in wake of Korbin Albert controversy

USAKorbin AlbertWomen's football

The USWNT Players Association has issued a statement in the wake of the controversy surrounding Korbin Albert.

  • Albert sparked controversy with social media posts
  • Midfielder has been heavily criticized for actions
  • USWNT players issue statement on controversy

