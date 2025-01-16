USWNT star Naomi Girma has transfer interest from Lyon & Arsenal - but Chelsea lead the race to sign San Diego Wave defender for potential world-record $1m fee
United States women's national team star Naomi Girma is attracting big attention from Europe, with Chelsea reportedly leading the race to sign her.
- USWNT defender Girma out of contract in 2026
- San Diego Wave star has interest from Lyon & Arsenal
- But Chelsea lead race for potential $1m deal