'We'll be back' - USWNT star Lindsey Horan optimistic about Lyon's future amid Michele Kang investment despite Champions League final defeat to Barcelona
United States women’s national team star Lindsey Horan is confident Lyon will not go away despite defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League final.
- Lyon beaten by Barca in Champions League final
- Some question Lyon's chance of future success
- USWNT star Horan confident they'll be back