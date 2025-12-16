Worth every penny! USWNT star Alyssa Thompson justifying status as Chelsea's record signing with exciting start to life in the WSL

Only 20 years old, the Blues were signing a player who was still more of a work-in-progress than an established talent. Thompson spent the first three years of her senior career with an Angel City side often at the wrong end of the NWSL table, making her return of 15 goals and 11 assists in 62 league games more impressive, but still with room for improvement. She was clearly gifted, but how would she adapt to the challenge of playing for a world-class side like Chelsea, while also juggling the difficulties that moving to a new city and new country, some 5,000 miles from home, at such a young age, brings?

Most of the women's game's most expensive signings have been guaranteed performers and that is often the sort of profile Chelsea have often gone for when it has come to big spending, with the likes of Naomi Girma, Keira Walsh and Pernille Harder all joining the Blues for big fees after they had already established themselves as world-class players. The deal for Thompson, then, was a little bit different. However, through the first few months of her Chelsea career, she has shown what the club and many others already believed: that she is certainly capable of hitting those heights, and is well on track to do so.