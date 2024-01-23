USMNT star Yunus Musah participates in Milan's anti-prejudice 'All the Colors of Sport' event

Jacob Schneider
Yunus Musah AC Milan 2024Getty Images
Yunus MusahSerie AUSAAC Milan

USMNT star Yunus Musah shared that he participated in a program with fellow Rossoneri footballer Christy Grimshaw, alongside educators and children.

  • Musah participates in Milan youth program
  • Spends time with educators & students from four countries
  • Discusses values on and off pitch

