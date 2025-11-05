This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
USMNT x MLS: Max Arfsten's Columbus Crew send message to Miles Robinson's FC Cincinnati, while Tim Ream and Charlotte FC level series against Matt Freese and NYCFC

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in MLS, including Arfsten elevating his game to lead the Crew

If the magic of the MLS playoffs was ever in doubt, this year’s edition might change a few minds. Five Game 3s await, and even the league’s biggest star, Lionel Messi, could be watching from home by the end of the weekend. 

And U.S. internationals continue to play their part.

Each of the remaining win-or-go-home matches features at least one player who has been called up by USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino. Saturday's FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew match will have five: Max Arfsten, Sean Zawadzki, Patrick Schulte, Miles Robinson and Roman Celentano. And stars such as Arfsten, in particular, have been impressive.

With Pochettino set to announce his November squad, the composition of the team could be a referendum on how much he values strong MLS postseason showings.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from USMNT players in MLS.

  'Hell is Real' gets very real

    It took brilliant defending and a bit of luck from Kevin Denkey for FC Cincinnati to edge past the Columbus Crew in Game 1 of the "Hell of Real" playoff series. Yet the Crew blew past FCC in the second match with ease. They have an incredible performance from wing-back Max Arfsten to thank.

    Arfsten scored the game's opener in the 33rd minute to set the tone, and then assisted Andres Herrera for Columbus' third goal - effectively sealing the game. For good measure, the 24-year-old also assisted on Jacen Russell-Rowe's goal to push it to 4-0. 

    Considering the circumstances, one could argue this was Arfsten's best showing as a member of the Crew. It wasn't long ago that he was being linked with clubs in Europe, only to ultimately re-up with the Columbus. Those clubs' loss has been a mighty gain for the Crew.

    There were concerns that well-regarded manager Wilfried Nancy has lost his magic this season after the Crew finished seventh. But his team, and several of its American stars, stepped up.

    The Crew exposed some critical flaws by Pat Noonan's FCC. Cincinnati's flank defending was woeful, often leaving leading centerback Robinson exposed. Robinson had a substandard outing, with two interceptions, one tackle and one clearance.

    Although Cincinnati return home to TQL Stadium, they will need to address their issues in marking width if they hope to advance.

  Tim Ream, Charlotte FC

    Stealing back home advantage

    Tim Ream's Charlotte FC were criticized for letting home field advantage slip when they dropped Game 1 to Matt Freese and NYCFC. The Crown, buoyed by Wilfried Zaha's return, stole it right back in Game 2 in a 0-0 (7-6 penalties) win. 

    In a tight match, neither side could build an attack and defense became pivotal. Ream played his part for the visitors. The 38-year-old had 10 defensive contributions, including eight clearances to go along with one interception and one tackle. In addition, Ream's trademark passing was on display, with the centerback connecting on seven of 16 long-ball attempts.

    On the other end, Freese had a solid night with three saves. 

    NYCFC and Charlotte haven't produced the most eye-appealing football in these playoffs, with exactly one goal between them. But Charlotte now have an edge for Game 3 as they'll be playing in what should be a packed Bank of America stadium on Friday.

  Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders

    Sounders strike back

    Among the bigger Game 1 results was Minnesota United edging the Seattle Sounders on penalties in a 0-0 (3-2 PKs) win. The action on the pitch wasn't great, but it appeared as if Eric Ramsay had his Loons side take a page from Brian Schmetzer's playbook to pull off the home win. This was a match in which, typically, Seattle would excel.

    At Lumen Field in Game 2, the Sounders delivered their own version of Monday Night Football as they blasted past Minnesota in a 4-2 win. CONCACAF played a part in the result, with Mexico's Oded Vargas named Man of the Match after scoring a brace. U.S. internationals Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan also left their mark.

    Morris, who hasn't been called up to the USMNT since 2023, pushed Seattle's advantage to 2-0 in the 21st minute with a goal, while Roldan had two MLS-style hockey assists, and also had seven defensive contributions. 

    Morris was once considered to be part of the USMNT's future as he was the first collegiate player called up to the senior squad in 15 years, back in 2014. Injuries and his decision to play his career in the U.S. are perceived as reasons why he hasn't been more of a regular, especially in the last two years. 

    “I think people doubt the level of MLS and need to kind of change their mindset in that sense because the league's growing. It's a tough league, and you see the players coming in, I think it deserves a lot more respect than it gets,” Morris told GOAL. “And then you see with the growth of the league to the growth of the talent. It's a difficult league to play in, and I think it deserves a lot more respect than it gets, because it's growing.”

    Fortunately for Morris, Pochettino has echoed those comments, praising MLS's competitiveness. While it is unlikely that Morris will be back the fold, he can look to his teammate Roldan as example of how to do so. Roldan's work rate was a welcome addition to the squad in October. A lot will depend on just how Seattle goes in these playoffs.

    Each game is another audition for Pochettino and his staff, and Morris will need to continue his form to make a case. Saturday will be a good indicator of whether he'll get more opportunities.

  Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

    Walker Zimmerman sitting on an upset?

    An upstart lower seed with a USMNT veteran on defense could be on the verge of upsetting Lionel Messi's supersquad.

    If that sounds familiar, it should. Last year, Atlanta United, led by Brad Guzan, stunned the Supporters' Shield holders in a classic first-round win over Inter Miami. Now, this year, there could be a similar result. 

    Walker Zimmerman and Nashville SC leveled the series against Miami last weekend, and while he's not a goalkeeper like Guzan, he was certainly effective. The 32-year-old had four clearances and three recoveries against the Herons. While Nashville aren't as effective in counter-attacking as Atlanta were last year, B.J. Callaghan's side have more skilled players, such as Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar.

    They will also be boosted by Luis Suarez's suspension for Game 3. The league took action against the Miami veteran for an off-ball incident with Andy Najar. Suarez is well past his best, but he is an important attacking conduit for Messi, as evidenced by his 15 assists. 

    While Miami are still favorites, if Zimmerman is at his best, the Boys in Gold could walk away with a big upset in Game 3 on Saturday. 