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In-form USMNT World Cup hopeful Patrick Agyemang in demand as Premier League rival joins Leeds United in transfer race for Derby County striker
Eagles circle for Championship standout
The 25-year-old’s form has not gone unnoticed at Selhurst Park, with club officials scouting the striker during his debut campaign in England, according to a report by Football Insider. While Leeds United have long been considered the frontrunners for his signature, the lure of guaranteed Premier League football at Palace could tip the scales. Derby, meanwhile, are bracing for a busy summer after Agyemang recorded 10 goals and four assists in his first 33 appearances since arriving from Major League Soccer.
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Rising price tag for American star
Derby are in a strong negotiating position and will likely demand a fee in the region of £20 million to part with their prized asset. Having lured him from Charlotte FC for just £6 million last summer, the Rams are set to make a massive profit on a player who has adjusted seamlessly to the rigors of the English game.
Speaking on his podcast, Football Insider's transfer expert Pete O'Rourke highlighted the player's increasing value, saying: “Agyemang has had a very good debut season in England for Derby. Ten goals and four assists in 33 appearances. Derby spent a decent fee on him when they did sign him in the summer, it was around £7million, so I’m sure his price tag has gone up since that. He’s a versatile striker, can play out wide or down the middle, and he’s really impressed in his debut season at Derby County.”
Leeds face offensive reshuffle
At Elland Road, Daniel Farke is desperate to add more depth to his striking department. Currently reliant on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, the German coach is wary of the lack of backup in central areas. Leeds see Agyemang as the perfect addition to their squad, particularly given his ability to drift into wide channels. However, their ability to land the American may depend on their own top-flight status and the willingness to match a soaring asking price.
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World Cup factor adds to intrigue
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Agyemang knows that an early move to the Premier League could help solidify his place in the USMNT squad. A strong tournament showing would only see his stock rise further, a fact not lost on his current employers or his prospective suitors. Derby are well aware that if they fail to secure promotion, keeping hold of a player with international ambitions will become almost impossible.
O'Rourke elaborated on the situation, adding: “Derby have no real plans to lose him, but if they are unsuccessful in their bid to try and win promotion, I’m sure there will be a number of clubs looking at Agyemang as a potential target. Not just Leeds, but Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in him. If he was to go away to the World Cup with America and perform well at that tournament as well, that could enhance his reputation.”
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