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Ryan Tolmich

USMNT World Cup notebook: Why Mauricio Pochettino is comfortable with one natural holding midfielder, Gio Reyna moves on from 2022 and Weston McKennie being Weston McKennie

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GOAL takes a look at the big storylines and takeaways from the opening two days of the U.S.'s camp in the first installment of the USMNT notebook.

ATLANTA -- The U.S. men's national team's World Cup preparation is underway in Atlanta. The team arrived at U.S. Soccer's new National Training Center on Wednesday morning for the first day of training, and sessions have been long and hot in the Atlanta humidity.

As the World Cup gets rolling, Mauricio Pochettino and many of his players have spoken to the media about the start of this process. These are the big storylines, talking points, and little moments of fun from the first few days of USMNT camp...

  • Mauricio Pochettino Getty

    Pochettino's starting XI, and Pulisic's place in it

    There are still two games between the USMNT and their World Cup opener so, of course, things could change. But in an ideal world? One with no hiccups? Mauricio Pochettino knows what he wants that opening game to look like.

    Speaking to reporters, Pochettino revealed that he already has his starting XI mapped out for the opener against Paraguay. Could it change a little? For sure but, by and large, he has his gameplan mapped out.

    "Yes. If I am honest, yes," he said when asked if he knows his first XI. "The only thing that can change is watching them in training, but I don't think so."

    When asked how long he's had that lineup in mind, Pochettino replied: "Before March."

    Christian Pulisic is a safe bet to be part of that starting XI, of course, despite his recent struggled. The AC Milan star has not scored yet this year and has not scored for his country since 2024. Meanwhile, Milan recently failed to qualify for the Champions League, only adding to the dark cloud over Pulisic at the moment.

    No concerns for Pochettino, though, who says he is more than confident in the attacking star.

    "We are going to try in these three weeks to recover his confidence, and we really trust him," Pochettino said. "We have the confidence that he is going to perform, of course. Okay, he didn't score in the last, I don't know, six months, but he is going to score in the World Cup.

    "Yes, I really trust that. I really trust and I have confidence in him. He has a very good attitude, very good commitment. He's trying so hard to get his best level, and I think he will achieve it."

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    Making sense of the midfield

    It's a question that will linger through this tournament, and it's one that was asked plenty of times during the first days of USMNT camp: What's going to happen with the midfield?

    Pochettino isn't worried. He doesn't need a team full of destroyers or holding midfielders. In his eyes, he needs one, and he's got a few in camp.

    "I think, in the way that we understand football, it's about having the quality in the squad to play, and then I think that is the balance," Pochettino said. "We don't need another holding midfielder, because I think Sebastian [Berhalter] or Cristian [Roldan] or Tyler [Adams] can, and if we play with one holding the field, there is enough. We need to be good and to have more possession than the opponent. That is the idea."

    Pochettino himself has discussed other options. Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna can play centrally, too. Theoretically, Joe Scally, Sergino Dest, or Brenden Aaronson can, too. Despite the lack of numbers in terms of pure central midfielders, there are a variety of options and a variety of different looks that those options can create.

    "We have maybe bigger names who can play the deeper role in Tyler or Weston, but I've played there before," Tillman said. "Yeah, I'm quite confident playing there as well. Not only me, I think we have some players in the squad who can play in the same role as me, so a lot of variety, and everyone plays the role in a different way, and I think this can also help us."

    Added Adams: "Just speaking to players in the squad, we have so many guys that can play in the middle of the field. I'm not sure where Brendan was in [the squad announcement], I'm not sure where Gio was in that, but obviously all these guys, they can play in the midfield as well, so we have flexibility."

  • FBL-WC-2026-US-SQUADAFP

    Reyna's redemption?

    Speaking of Reyna, he was with his wife when he got his USMNT call. They'd gone out for smoothies and were too nervous to go home, so they drove, sat and waited until that call came. When it did, it was joy. He's still feeling that.

    "I think the high is something we'll carry on with us until the tournament's over," he said. "At the end, it's an opportunity to play in a World Cup on home soil, which is very, very unique. I think the first couple of days were obviously a little busy in New York with a lot of media, and so I'm just sort of happy to get the soccer going and training going."

    Much of Reyna's time with the media was spent talking about the present and future. He's feeling fit and confident, particularly after playing a few games for Borussia Monchengladbach towards the end of the season. Positionally, he'll play anywhere Pochettino needs him. Off the field, he feels like a new man, one with a wife and dog, Melo, that he's glad to have shared this excitement with.

    There is the lingering story of 2022, though. Reyna was asked about it. Does that motivate him more? Is this a chance of redemption? Or is he just tired of everyone else's fascination with it?

    "It's obviously a little bit tiring at this point," he said. "In the end, it doesn't really affect me anymore. It more confuses me when I get asked the question. It's obviously four years removed, and I think everyone is so far removed from that, so it's hard for me to even think about that, because I never really do.

    "I'm just, at the moment, obviously thinking about this World Cup and what I can do to help the team. As I said, it's a little bit tiring, but in the end, I understand. I understand the business, and that these questions pop up, but yeah, I'm so far past that, and I'm just looking forward to this World Cup."

    There were, of course, lessons from 2022, not just for Reyna but for everyone. He's one of 13 players returning from that team for this one. That experience, that good and bad of it, will help this summer, he says.

    "I think last World Cup, we were all just a little bit young," he said. "I think it's normal to struggle in certain big moments, like we did last tournament, with most of the team being 23 or younger. I think the biggest strength now is everyone is just four years older, to keep it pretty simple, and we have matured as players and his people. These little details will help us in the long run."

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  • Panama v United States - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport

    'Weston's character was just intense'

    When he got his World Cup call-up, Folarin Balogun instantly thought back to that first dinner in Orlando, the one that helped him decide to make the switch to the USMNT. What does he remember most about the dinner? Funnily enough, it's Weston McKennie.

    "That was the first time actually meeting Weston, CP, a lot of the boys were there, "Balogun sayid. "I think Weston's character was just intense. It was cool. They made me feel welcome. Intense in a good way, though. I'm just more reserved."

    Now, fast forward a few years, and Balogun ends up seated next to McKennie on the flight from New York to Atlanta. Because of that, there was no rest for the USMNT striker. In the years since that dinner, Balogun's life has changed significantly. McKennie, though, sure hasn't.

    "I'm still reserved, and Weston's still bothering me," Balogun said with a smile. "We sat next to each other on the plane when we were coming here, and we're just playing Monopoly. I'm trying to have a nap after, and he's flicking my ear. It's stuff like that.

    "The relationships are good, and I think it's good that everyone has still remained the same. In this sport, you can sometimes let things get to you, and it can change you, but I think everyone's remained the same, which is good."

  • United States v Portugal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Freese's jersey inspiration

    Throughout his career, Matt Freese has worn No. 49. If it was up to him, he'd wear it with the USMNT, too. It's not up to him, though, as FIFA mandates each squad be numbered out 1-26.

    As a result, Freese settled in on No. 24. The choice wasn't random.

    "It's obviously Tim Howard's number, so it's a super special number," Freese said. "He's done a lot of historic things and really helped this team in the past, and I would love the opportunity to do the same. He was obviously one of the people that I watched growing up, and so to have that same number as him at a World Cup is pretty, pretty cool."

    The number is the only major change Freese is making. With the USMNT, Freese has made a significant effort to keep routine down to the littlest things, even now on the road to and during the World Cup.

    "I bring my pitcher, my tea kettle," he said. "I brought my alarm clock from home because I love keeping things consistent. If it works for you in small moments, then the game itself doesn't change. It helps me at least deal with those big moments and that pressure."

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