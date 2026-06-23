USMNT World Cup notebook: Max Arfsten explains Drake vs ‘Chill Drake,’ Matt Freese not worried about quiet tournament and lineup changes loom

IRVINE, Calif. -- There was a special guest among the media contingent at Tuesday's U.S. Men's National Team training session. It wasn't his first appearance, but it was his first time being given the chance to ask something to a USMNT World Cup player. The problem was that he didn't have anything to ask.
The guest in question? Weston McKennie, who immediately deflected when given the chance to enter the conversation. "I'm just here to moderate," he said.
All Max Arfsten could do was laugh, then, as he was asked about his reaction to McKennie's latest bit.
"Good guy," Arfsten smiled and said. "Kind of a clown."
That interaction was another example of the vibes at USMNT camp, which remain high this week ahead of Thursday's match against Turkey. Despite the laughs, there is still a level of seriousness in the team, even with Thursday's match being relatively meaningless for the USMNT. It's not totally meaningless, though, particularly for players who will be looking to get and seize a World Cup dream that could finally arrive in this final group stage game.
Arfsten and Matt Freese met with reporters on Tuesday in the USMNT's second full session of the week. Here are the big storylines, talking points, and lighter moments from the latest day in Irvine...