Tyler Adams, BournemouthGetty
Alex Labidou

USMNT's Tyler Adams gets first start for Bournemouth since March 2024 vs. Brentford

T. Adams

The 2022 World Cup captain gets his first start in months, showing Andoni Iraola's faith in the midfielder

  • Adams starts against Brentford
  • Bournemouth off to a strong start under Iraola
  • International break follows this weekend
