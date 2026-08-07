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USMNT transfer notebook: Should Folarin Balogun move to Tottenham? Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson linked with big Premier League moves

Transfers
USA
FEATURES
F. Balogun
T. Adams
A. Robinson
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
Newcastle United

GOAL breaks down the latest transfer rumors involving American soccer's big names

Of the 26 players that made up the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup squad, three have already finalized summer transfers. Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten have gone to Middlesbrough, while Gio Reyna has landed at Strasbourg. It's still early, though, which means there's still plenty of time for more moves to be made before the summer window closes on Sept. 1.

Now a week into August, European seasons start soon, some as soon as this weekend, which means clubs all over Europe will look to finalize the final few pieces of business to set that season up for success. And, so far, the rumor mill has linked plenty of USMNT stars with top clubs. Could an American be the missing piece for any of the world's best teams?

GOAL takes a look at the latest transfer rumors involving the USMNT's big names...

  • USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Adams linked with Newcastle

    As of now, Tyler Adams will be playing in Europe this season. That was guaranteed when Bournemouth finished the Premier League season in sixth, earning a place in the Europa League for the first time in club history.

    However, rumors are swirling that Adams could move elsewhere, with Newcastle the latest club linked.

    According to Football Insider, Adams is a target for Newcastle, who are in need of a midfielder overhaul. With Sandro Tonali at Tottenham and Bruno Guimarães headed to Arsenal, the club has lost its two stars in the center of the park, and replacing those two will be almost impossible, even with Newcastle's resources.

    Adams, theoretically, would be something of a band-aid, and a pretty good one at that. He likely wouldn't break the bank, is in his prime at age 27, and comes with Premier League experience. He also plays the position in a way that really raises a team's floor, which would allow Newcastle to spend elsewhere to make other parts of the team better. The club, though, is in a state of chaos, particularly after manager Eddie Howe suddenly stepped away, and wouldn't offer Adams the chance to play in Europe that Bournemouth does.

    As a result, you can file this one as "one to keep an eye on", but also "one that has some real question marks".

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  • Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026 World CupGetty

    A weird turn in the Balogun sweepstakes?

    After the World Cup, it was inevitable that there would be interest in Folarin Balogun and, of course, there has been plenty.

    The latest club linked with the USMNT striker is Tottenham, who, according to the Sun, have been offered a chance to sign Balogun via intermediaries. Balogun would compete with Spurs striker Dominic Solanke and give them a dynamic attacking option to help prevent what has happened to the club in each of the last two seasons.

    There is a very obvious storyline to this rumor, though. Balogun grew up in the Arsenal academy and, while he wouldn't be the first player to make that switch, going to the other side of North London would surely be controversial, and it might be downright tough. Ultimately, there are other factors at play, but this would be a weird one, particularly with other clubs also expected to be in the mix for the striker's services.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Robinson rumors reignite

    Every year, there is seemingly a link between Antonee Robinson and a Premier League power. And yet, it still hasn't happened. Could this finally be the year?

    According to TalkSport, Robinson is back on Manchester United's radar, although this time he's something of a backup option. The club is reportedly interested in signing Newcastle's Lewis Hall but, if that doesn't work, they'll turn to Robinson, the report says, to be their guy at left-back.

    At the moment, Man Utd only have Luke Shaw as a senior option at that position, so it's clear they need some help. Robinson, of course, would provide it with his Premier League experience as well as his versatility as an attacker and defender. Still, we hear these types of rumors every window, so this will be worth believing only when he's photographed at the training center.

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  • Tanner Tessmann, LyonGetty

    Tessmann's spot at Lyon in danger?

    Before the start of the season, Lyon need to thin out their squad. In order to comply with financial rules, the club will need to make some sales, and USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann is among those listed as a candidate to make way to make the club compliant.

    Per L'Equipe, Tessmann could leave before the end of the transfer window as he's one of a number of candidates to make way over these next few weeks. The club hasn't spent much this window, but the budget is tight after the club signed some new players this summer.

    Maybe a fresh start could help Tessmann, who has shown flashes at Lyon, but missed the World Cup this summer. Still, the situation is less than ideal, particularly for Lyon, who have to shake up their squad a bit.