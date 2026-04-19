USMNT superstars of the future: Taylor Twellman names two ‘special’ prospects but refuses to give teenage wonderkids ‘next Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo’ billing

Despite their impressive statistics and rapid rise, the analyst quickly shut down hyperbolic comparisons for the New York Red Bulls duo. When asked if any prospects resembled all-time greats, he offered a highly cautious perspective. "I would say first off, I would never label someone the next Ronaldo, Messi, or Pelé because that’s also unfair," Twellman explained. "But we have young players in this league that are really, really interesting. I think the league has done a fantastic job of really making it a play-the-kids type of thing. Look at the New York Red Bulls, Hall and Mehmeti. These two kids are really special."