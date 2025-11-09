'He's on the outside looking in' - Former USMNT star Stuart Holden fears Matt Turner's absence from Mauricio Pochettino's November squad could have World Cup implications

Holden pointed out that Turner, currently with the New England Revolution, faces a challenging situation as he is unlikely to feature in a competitive match until February or March if he remains with the club. The American is currently on loan with the MLS side from Olympique Lyon.

“More concerning, I think for Matt Turner is that there was a recent article in The Athletic which said that he's training with Crystal Palace currently,” Holden said on the State of the Union podcast. “A team that he was under contract with before….And it said he was training to get fit and to stay sharp, to be a part of this November window.

“And then the roster comes out and Matt Turner is not on that roster. If he's going to stay through the next season with the New England Revolution, which is part of the the deal, he's not going to play a competitive game now until late. February or March? That's a long. Time for a goalkeeper who, by the way, has not played a lot of minutes over the past two years.”