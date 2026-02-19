USMNT striker rankings: Are Patrick Agyemang and Haji Wright closing the gap on Folarin Balogun?

While there are some players clearly near the top of the pecking order, there's also a group of hopefuls who know one hot streak can get them right into the mix.

Josh Sargent is in that group, although that hot streak may be a ways away. He remains persona non grata at Norwich after trying to leave the club this winter, and everything will largely depend on whether or not he makes the move to MLS in the next few weeks. If that move goes through and he gets a few goals to start the season, he'll have made a case, but time is certainly against him, particularly given his struggles in a USMNT shirt.

Speaking of MLS, there are several other players in the league that could do with a strong start. Brandon Vazquez is one as he returns from his ACL injury. Originally in the mix when Pochettino first arrived, Vazquez first needs to prove he's fit with Austin FC before getting back into the U.S. picture. Brian White, meanwhile, was among MLS' top scorers last season and will need to be again this season if he wants an opportunity to really prove himself on the international stage.

Finally, it's worth keeping an eye on Damion Downs now that he's on loan in the Bundesliga. After lighting up Germany's second division last season, he has a major point to prove after essentially wasting the first half of this campaign on Southampton's bench.