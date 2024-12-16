USMNT striker Folarin Balogun set to be sidelined for four months at AS Monaco due to shoulder surgery

AFPJacob SchneiderUSMNT striker Folarin Balogun set to be sidelined for four months at AS Monaco due to shoulder surgeryF. BalogunMonacoLigue 1USAManager Adi Hutter has confirmed the U.S. international will miss the next four months of competition as a result of shoulder surgeryArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFolarin Balogun ruled out for four monthsU.S. striker underwent shoulder surgeryYet to debut under Pochettino internationallyFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱