USMNT star Ricardo Pepi set to miss two months after suffering arm injury while scoring another goal for PSV

The incident happened in the 23rd minute of Saturday's clash with Excelsior. With PSV already up 1-0, Pepi broke through on the back post to get onto the end of a Guus Til pass. While the American did get to the ball and finish the play, his sliding effort saw his plant arm bend at a bad angle, and after staying down, Pepi was quickly substituted out of the match, ending his day early.

Shortly after the match, PSV released an update on the striker's status, revealing he'll be sidelined for a few months.

"Ricardo Pepi has suffered a forearm fracture," the club said. " The 23-year-old forward will undergo surgery tomorrow. Pepi is expected to be sidelined for about two months."