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USMNT star Christian Pulisic ruled out of World Cup clash against Australia with calf injury, Ricardo Pepi set to start
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America's top star ruled out
Pulisic's status had been speculated throughout the week following his early substitution last Friday. Pochettino revealed following the match that the 27-year-old had reaggravated an injury that he suffered in training prior to the Americans' opener.
"Hopefully, it's not a big issue...hopefully, the next game he will be available," the manager said at that time.
Pulisic also mentioned that he hoped the calf issue wouldn't be a significant issue moving forward.
"So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine," he said.
Pulisic has dealt with various ailments throughout his club campaign as well, playing just 1609 minutes - the lowest since he joined AC Milan.
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Changes to the XI
With Pulisic out, Pochettino made just one change to the USMNT XI. That change is Pepi, who has been brought in to start alongside Folarin Balogun in a two-striker system.
The defense remains unchanged, with Chris Richards and Tim Ream starting again at centerback with Antonee Robinson and Alex Freeman on either side. It remains to be seen how Sergino Dest will be used, meanwhile, after he played higher up the pitch as more of a winger opposite Pulisic in the Paraguay win. The midfield, meanwhile, remains anchored by Tyler Adams alongside Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman.
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Pepi-Balogun partnership
The Pepi-Balogun duo is a new one for the USMNT, with the two playing a grand total of 187 minutes alongside one another prior to Friday's match. The two have started together twice, with neither of those times in the lineup together coming during the Pochettino era.
However, the USMNT has generally done well with that duo up top, scoring five goals in those 187 minutes, per Opta.
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What comes next
Following Friday's match, the U.S. will finish up the team's group stage run against Turkey in Los Angeles.