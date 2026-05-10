Pulisic has been out of form and struggling with various ailments since the end of 2025 and saw a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign largely fade as a result. He has eight goals and three assists in 18 league appearances, 10 of which have come off the bench for the Rossoneri. Regardless of whether he plays in Milan's final two matches, this will be the least amount of starts he's had at the club as he previously started 32 games in the 2023-24 campaign, and 29 last season.

ESPN reported that the injury isn't serious, but it does raise concern due to Pulisic's long history of muscular injuries. Gianluca Di Marzio was first to report Pulisic's ailment.



