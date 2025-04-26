USMNT's Chris Richards and Matt Turner advance to FA Cup final after Crystal Palace stomp Marcus Rashford-less Aston Villa in semis
The Eagles have reached the final for the first time since 2016, and will be searching for their first trophy in the historic competition
- Crystal Palace defeat Aston Villa 3-0 in FA Cup semifinals
- Advance to competition final for first time since 2016
- USMNT's Richards earned clean sheet, Turner watched from bench