USMNT player ratings vs Portugal: Christian Pulisic and Co. overmatched as quality tells in second straight defeat

ATLANTA -- After a weekend full of talk about intensity, the U.S. Men's National Team came out with fire. There was no lack of effort or fight against Portugal, particularly early. There were moments that will leave Mauricio Pochettino frustrated, yes, but, by and large, he got a lot of what he asked for.

What the USMNT didn’t have Tuesday were moments of real quality. Portugal did, and that was the difference in a 2-0 win.

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United's superstar, set up both goals. Trincao made the most of his in the first half, taking all the space Fernandes opened up for him to score the opener. Joao Felix took his opportunity, too, punishing the USMNT for some horrible set-piece defending with a fantastic finish from outside the box. Those moments were the difference, and both will leave the USMNT frustrated.

Making matters worse was that the USMNT had moments of their own. Christian Pulisic, whose scoreless run remains a talking point, had a few good looks at goal. The American star has now gone eight caps (534 minutes) without scoring - his longest goal drought for the national team and second-longest by minutes.

There were others who came close, too. Malik Tillman forced an early save. Weston McKennie, in the game's first few moments, put one wide. Folarin Balogun, off the bench, had one miss the target, too.

Is the lack of execution and quality a concern with the World Cup approaching? It might be. But this was also a Portugal team capable of contending for the trophy this summer. They were always going to produce moments of magic. The U.S. didn’t find any of their own - and that’s why this ends as another multi-goal defeat to a European power.

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