USMNT player ratings vs Mexico: Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna silence Mexico as U.S. remain kings of CONCACAF Nations League with another Dos A Cero

Heading into the international break, Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna were the U.S. men's national team's two biggest question marks. The former had only just returned from injury, and the latter had played just two competitive matches over an 11-month span. Depending on your level of optimism, Adams and Reyna were either potential liabilities or total wild cards for this U.S. team.

In the end, though, Adams and Reyna were the two that fired the USMNT to glory. A third consecutive Nations League trophy is under USMNT control due to their heroics. Questions remain for both on the club level but, on Sunday night, there was no doubt that Adams and Reyna remain vital pieces of the USMNT's heart and soul.

The two struck fantastic goals in either half of yet another 2-0 triumph over Mexico, another Dos a Cero. Adams' came first, just before halftime, when he unleashed an absolute thunderbolt from insane distance to seize the lead. Reyna's came later, putting the game all but out of reach. It will be overshadowed a bit by Adams' stunner, but Reyna's goal was just as technically fantastic as he smashed a rebound into the back of the net for his third goal contribution in three games.

Both proved their worth in this cup final, not that there was much real reason to doubt them. Neither are at their best and both still have much work to get there but, with a healthy Adams and a confident Reyna leading the charge, the U.S. will feel that can take on all comers heading into this Summer's Copa America.

