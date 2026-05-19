USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann reportedly drawing transfer interest with Lyon open to sale for fee between $23-29 million

Tessmann is expected to be a member of the USMNT's World Cup squad this summer, having proven himself on the international level since Mauricio Pochettino's arrival. In total, Tessmann has earned 14 USMNT caps and has started three of the team's last six games while also scoring his first USMNT goal off the bench in November's 5-1 win over Uruguay.

Tyler Adams is widely expected to start at the base of the midfield, and Tessmann is one of several contenders vying to play alongside him. When asked about his World Cup hopes in the fall, Tessmann says his main focus is on the bigger picture, not his specific role.

"The goal is for the U.S. to win the World Cup," he told GOAL in October. "It's not about me winning the World Cup. When you win, your country wins the World Cup. Whatever I can do to make that happen, I'm going to do it. That's my No. 1. So, even when I'm left off, it's personally disappointing, but when I see the guys go out there and play well, I love seeing that. I just want to be available, be healthy, and be there, controlling what I can control.

"At the end of the day, the decision is up to other people. They select the team, and I trust their decision. At the end of the day, it's about America winning the World Cup, not me winning the World Cup."