Matt Turner Nottingham Forest 2023-24Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner left out of Nottingham Forest squad for Premier League opener

Matt TurnerUSANottingham Forest vs BournemouthNottingham ForestBournemouthPremier League

Turner was nowhere to be seen on the teamsheet as Nuno Espirito Santo named his squad for Forest's clash with Bournemouth.

  • Turner left out of Forest squad
  • Turner is currently U.S. No. 1 goalkeeper
  • Will Turner move to another team?
