'He’s paid the price for the exuberance' - USMNT icons Tim Howard and Landon Donovan address Shedeur Sanders' unexpected NFL Draft slide
The two former USMNT stars shared their perspectives on quarterback Shedeur Sanders' surprising fall to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft
- Donovan emphasizes importance of resilience following draft disappointment
- USMNT icons suggest media scrutiny and family legacy created unrealistic expectations
- Sanders was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns