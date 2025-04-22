USMNT Form Power Rankings: Haji Wright, Josh Sargent and Tim Ream lead the way as Christian Pulisic and AC Milan hit late-season struggles

GOAL takes a look at which American players are playing the best near the end of the European season and with the Gold Cup coming this summer

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is less than two months away, with two international friendlies in June fast approaching. For U.S. men's national team players hoping to earn a call-up, this stretch is crucial. After a disappointing Nations League campaign in March, the USMNT needs a strong response - and that starts with individual players stepping up.

In England, both Josh Sargent and Haji Wright are in fantastic form in the Championship. Sargent is leading the Canaries front line and is their second-top scorer with 15 goals, and has been scoring for fun lately in the second division. Wright, meanwhile, looks like a new player under the leadership of Frank Lampard as he spearheads the Sky Blues promotion playoff push.

In the Premier League, Tyler Adams has become a mainstay in Bournemouth's midfield in recent months as Andoni Iraola's men search for European football in 2025-26 as the campaign nears a close.

Article continues below

Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, is doing what he can to lead AC Milan to glory this season - but has been surrounded by inconsistency both on the pitch and on the touchline, and it's hit both him and the Rossoneri hard in recent weeks.

Stateside, defender Tim Ream is flourishing under Dean Smith with Charlotte FC. Playing as a left back or left center back, the 36-year-old does not look like he's anywhere near ready to hang up his boots for club or country.

From established USMNT starters to those pushing for a breakthrough, these are the American stars thriving at the club level. This is not a ranking of the best players, overall, but rather a snapshot of who is showing the best form at the moment. GOAL takes a look in this recurring feature tracking the pulse of U.S. talent worldwide.

Note: Previous update: March 10