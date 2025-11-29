Getty Images Sport
USMNT prospect Cole Campbell reportedly submits transfer request to leave Borussia Dortmund as European clubs show interest
Desire for more playing time.
Plettenberg reported that Campbell has officially submitted his transfer request to Borussia Dortmund's management, citing concerns about his pathway to meaningful minutes with the senior squad. The U.S. youth international has struggled to break into Niko Kovac's plans this season despite showing promise in limited appearances last campaign.
Campbell's representatives have communicated that a winter move would best serve his development.
- Getty Images Sport
Multiple European clubs express interest
According to Plettenberg’s report, several European clubs have expressed interest in Campbell. Belgian sides Club Brugge and Anderlecht are among the potential destinations. Danish club FC Midtjylland is also reported to be monitoring the situation, while German second-division team SV Elversberg has been identified as another option.
Transfer saga follows summer standoff
Campbell's transfer request comes just months after Borussia Dortmund rejected a $4.6 million (€4 million) offer from VfB Stuttgart for the American winger. Reports from German outlet Bild indicated that Dortmund was holding out for approximately $9.3 million (€8 million) for Campbell during the summer window, despite the player having already agreed to personal terms with Stuttgart. This standoff ultimately prevented Campbell from securing a move.
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Dortmund?
Dortmund have a rematch with Leverkusen, the side they beat 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, in the German Cup on Dec. 2.
Advertisement