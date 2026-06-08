Goal.com
LiveTickets
Christian Pulisic, USMNTGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

'Exactly where I want to be' - Inside the mind of Christian Pulisic, the USMNT's reluctant superstar embracing his unique World Cup spotlight

Analysis
USA
C. Pulisic
World Cup
FEATURES
USA vs Paraguay

Throughout the last few years, American soccer has routinely pleaded with Christian Pulisic to acknowledge reality. The question has come in different forms, but it has always circled the same idea: Does he feel the weight of being the face of the U.S. men's national team heading into a home World Cup?

Pulisic never wavered. He wasn't feeling it, he'd say, at least no more so than usual. Pressure, at least publicly, was not something he was willing to embrace.

"I feel like I've dealt with this my whole career, in a way," he tells GOAL in an exclusive interview just days out from the 2026 tournament getting under way. "Maybe the moment is a little bit bigger, of course, but honestly, it doesn't change my preparation. It doesn't change much at all for me.

"Going into it, like, yes, it's a World Cup. Everyone has pressure, if that's what people want me to say, but it's also like... This is what I've trained every day for. This is what I've dreamed of, to have this pressure.

"I want to be in this position, so I wouldn't change it for the world. It’s a privilege, honestly, to have it. I'm trying to live in this moment and do the best I can. Hopefully, people realize that."

Maybe, then, Pulisic has been telling the truth all along. Maybe this is not some act of denial or a carefully constructed answer meant to keep the outside world at a distance. Maybe he has simply been building to this moment since he was 16 years old, and thus there is no new weight because he has been carrying it for as long as he can remember.

Regardless of how Pulisic feels, the moment has arrived. The World Cup is here in North America and, for many fans of the U.S. men's national team, he is the face of it. The hope is that the sport will change forever, and Pulisic has to be one of the driving agents of that change.

The world is watching his country and how it performs as host. It is watching his national team and how it has changed since the last time the World Cup roadshow turned up on American soil four years before he was born. It is watching his teammates as they look to change perceptions about their own places in the global game.

More than most, though, it is watching Pulisic. Rightly or wrongly, he is the player people know and want to know. For years, American soccer has been begging Pulisic to come out of his shell. But the reality is he hasn't been in a shell; he's been himself. Quiet, shy, thoughtful and, at times, withdrawn - that's Pulisic.

Whether he frames it that way or not, this is Pulisic's big moment. It's not his alone, as many want him to think, but he is at the center of it, and that isn't normal.

"Sometimes it can be hard, for sure," he says. "I feel like it all moves and happens so fast. In some weird ways, it feels like I'm just a kid starting out with the national team, but it's crazy to think that I've played for the national team for 10 years now. It's insane. I've played in a World Cup. We've been through all of this. I've been through so much in my personal life. It's just constantly trying to grow and trying to live and be in this moment.

"Now we're here, and yeah, sometimes I let it slip by and take these moments for granted, but I really want to try to take this moment in, because that's what it is."

Few can explain what that moment is like. Pulisic can't yet, but he can try. This, then, is a look at how Pulisic has prepared for the moment, and at a person who both craves and shies away from the spotlight that will ultimately be placed on him this summer.

  • Christian Pulisic 2014 United States youth tournamentGetty Images

    The beginnings

    When asked, Pulisic can't pinpoint the specific day or month, but he can get pretty close.

    The first time he looked around and realized everything had changed forever was early on at Borussia Dortmund and in his USMNT career. He knew, even then as a teenager, that his life was going to be different, even as far as American soccer stars go.

    "At the time, it's like so cool," he says of his initial taste of fame. "You're just a kid. You're like, ‘Wow, this is everything I dreamed of’, but then there are tough things that come with it, for sure."

    It was a strange feeling to accept. Unlike most, Pulisic never persued the celebrity aspect of this sport. Fame, expectations, debates and discussions sought him out, and very quickly, it became clear that there was no avoiding them. Throughout the years, people close to him have said he'd be just as happy playing soccer in front of no one as long as he got to compete. As you get to know Pulisic, it's hard not to believe them.

    That wasn't his path, though. Soccer is not a sport to be played in front of no one; it's a sport played in front of the world. As he began his career as a shy, introverted teenager from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic accepted that he was going to be tested by that fact. He also became aware that, as the face of a new generation of American stars, he would be tested in ways few of his predecessors or peers ever would.

    Merely accepting that fact was the first of his tests, doing so somewhat begrudgingly. In the decade or so since, the 27-year-old American star hasn't fallen any more in love with that reality. He has gotten better at navigating it, though, which is why he's still here all these years later and not one of those 'what-if' cases so often crippled by the weight of it all.

    "It doesn't seem normal, but I guess, in some ways, it's become the norm for me," he says. "When you have all these amazing events and opportunities and you get to play representing your national team in these big tournaments, all this stuff is going to be around. I think I would say I've gotten used to it, absolutely, and I try to do my best to deal with it, but there are constant things I'm dealing with. There are struggles that I have, just like everyone does, for sure.

    "I still learn how to deal with these things today, but, again, I wouldn't change it for the world. I feel like I've always wanted this, so if this is what it means, that there's extra pressure, extra attention, then that's great, because this is exactly where I want to be."

    Pulisic didn't get here alone, he says. He's relied heavily on his support system, headlined by his family and friends, but also by his teammates. For years, Pulisic has been depicted as the key piece in the USMNT puzzle, but he's well aware of the importance of the pieces around him. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, two longtime friends, are, for example, far more open to the spotlight, and they've often been willing to take it off Pulisic in the moments he's needed it.

    "I'm also just figuring it out, just like all of us," he says. "These are all new experiences for me. Obviously, I've gotten better at it throughout time, that's for sure. I've played in and experienced similar things, but we still go through things, and for me, when times get tough, it's just calls with my family, having people help me through it, because I don't have to do this alone. It's talking with my teammates and coaches and dealing with it all together."

    • Advertisement
  • Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty

    Finding form

    That togetherness was apparent, for example, over these last few months as talk of a goal drought dominated the build-up to the World Cup. Pulisic failed to find the back of the net in the final five-and-a-half months of the AC Milan season. That, combined with him not scoring at all in 2025 for the USMNT, led to questions about Pulisic's form.

    If you tack on the 2025 Gold Cup absence, much of Pulisic's year leading up to this World Cup has been spent defending himself. Luckily for him, his friends have leapt to his defense, too.

    "We all know what type of player Christian is," McKennie said in March. "He's someone who carries a lot of weight on his shoulders, especially here at the national team and with his club team as well. We all know that he's a dangerous player, an important part of the team, someone that we can kind of lean on a little bit whenever we are in difficult times, and he accepts that, accepts his role with that, and takes it on. He takes that on."

    To start World Cup camp, Pulisic quickly silenced any doubts. After assisting the opening goal in the USMNT's first pre-tournament friendly against Senegal, he swiftly scored the second.

    Throughout the drought, Pulisic constantly reiterated that he would be fine, that he wasn't worried. As it turned out, he was right. While media and fans questioned him, he never had any doubts. In that moment, as the ball hit the back of the net, that all came out. His celebration was about as passionate as he gets, darting towards the corner flag, screaming. Screaming at who or what? Only Pulisic knows, but the message was clear: it was all going to be okay.

    "I don't think much for a second about what other people might think of me," he says. "It's more so like: can I leave this with zero regrets? I already know that I'm going to give everything."

    Over the last few months, Pulisic's life has been as much "everywhere" as "everything". That's by design. As the hype of the World Cup has built, so, too, has Pulisic's presence as the face of it. That is more uncomfortable than goal droughts; it's also something he's gotten much, much better at.

  • PulisicGetty Images

    Poster boy

    Since the start of the year, just three of Pulisic's 24 Instagram posts have been non-sponsored. Just one has offered any glimpse into his life off the field. That's because this is life when you're the face of a World Cup host team whose place in the landscape becomes about something much more than soccer.

    The partnerships are part of that reality. The most recent is with Degree, and, fittingly enough, it centers around pressure.

    "Sweat is a sign of dedication," the press release reads, "not something to hide." For Pulisic, the message lands close to home. There is no hiding now. Not from the spotlight, not from the expectations and not from everything that comes with being one of the central faces of this World Cup.

    “It's definitely a lot," he says of the off-field part of World Cup preparation. "There's been, for sure, a lot on my plate, but I wouldn't trade this moment for the world. I get that it's all part of it. I'm lucky to have partners like Degree. It's a lot of work, of course, at times, but I just feel grateful."

    The end of the season was particularly chaotic. On Sunday, May 24, Pulisic came off the bench in Milan's season-closing loss to Cagliari, one that ensured the Rossoneri would miss out on Champions League soccer next season. He and his teammates were booed off at San Siro.

    Twenty-four hours later, he was in New York surrounded by fanfare. A day after that, he was surrounded by teammates as one of the 26 players selected to represent the U.S. at the World Cup this summer. Then it was off to Atlanta, Charlotte, back to Atlanta, Chicago and, finally, Southern California, where the U.S. will face Paraguay in the team's World Cup opener on Friday.

    "It's a lot of course," he says, "but this is part of it now. It'll definitely start to slow down and be much more World Cup game-focused, which is what I'm looking forward to most. I get to do what I love the most, and try to live and enjoy this moment, but it's fun. It's all part of the experience. I get to do it alongside my team, so yeah, I guess, while it's a lot, I do get to enjoy it."

    While Pulisic's job as promoter is largely behind him, the promotion will continue. Over the next month, his face will be on billboards, in commercials and all over sports and mainstream television. He will be at the center of this World Cup, which means that, for a generation of players, Pulisic will be the first player they're introduced to, kickstarting their soccer adventure.

    That influence, he admits, is still surreal. It's not new, though, and it's already something that has impacted the USMNT.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Christian Pulisic USMNT Copa America 2024Getty

    Influence & legacy

    Speaking to GOAL back in March, USMNT star Chris Richards revealed the moment he first believed he could make it. It was when the defender saw Pulisic score his first goal for Borussia Dortmund. That moment was life-changing, not just for Pulisic, but for another one of the USMNT's most important stars this summer.

    "I'll never forget thinking like, 'Man, I want to be on that stage someday'," Richards told GOAL. "I wanted to do that, too. It made me want to work just that one percent harder. It's crazy that Christian and I play together now. He's not that much older than me, but I feel like when you see people who are having similar experiences to you, you think, 'Cool, I can be just like them'."

    Richards isn't the only one to have had that experience. Players like McKennie and Adams, Pulisic's teammates at youth level, soon followed his lead after the USMNT's 2018 World Cup qualifying failure. A new generation of young American stars has grown up watching one of their countrymen lift the Champions League trophy while playing for three of the world's best clubs in Dortmund, Chelsea and, now, Milan.

    Noahkai Banks, who isn't with the U.S. this summer as he mulls over his own international future, perhaps put Pulisic's influence best when speaking to GOAL in the fall: "Christian Pulisic was an idol for me growing up."

    While so many will debate what Pulisic's legacy will look like after this summer, it's easy to say that his influence is already clear. He hasn't had the time to ponder that fact, though. Even now, at the close of one chapter and the beginning of another, he struggled to think about his place in everything.

    "A lot of the time I'm so locked in," he says. "It's hard to let your mind wander and know what I'm really thinking about. I think, for me, I think a lot about, like, 'What is the opportunity that's in front of me?' I try to imagine that there's such an incredible game and it goes the best it ever could. I just think about how you have this opportunity to do something so special. You're representing your country and can create something amazing, you know, chase history and do things that will be remembered in time.

    "I guess those are some of the things that just run through my mind, and yeah, other than that, it's just game time. I'm locked in and focused. It's not really anything else."

  • Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty

    Seizing the moment

    Even now, after over 400 club appearances and 86 international caps, Pulisic's pregame thought process hasn't changed much. It surely won't this summer, either. The biggest games of his life are coming, yes, but they're also just the latest, biggest games. At one point, his Dortmund debut was his biggest game; then his USMNT debut; the Champions League final was pretty big, as was the do-or-die game against Iran in 2018.

    Pulisic's point is simple: There are always big games, and there's never room for comfort in them.

    "That's just the way that careers go," he says. "Obviously, that's the way you want it to go. You want the next game to be the biggest game. That's why we play. We want to continue to take steps forward and have the opportunities to play in these games. It's what we all dream of.

    "The feeling going into a game now, I mean, in some ways, yeah, maybe it's a bigger game, but also I feel more relaxed because we've done it on the biggest stage."

    A keyword in here is "we". Of the 26 members of the USMNT roster, 13 played at the last World Cup. Among the other 13 are six who have played in European continental competitions.

    "We've played in the high-level games before," Pulisic says, "So it gives us a bit of confidence and calmness going into the moment. We've all done it before. We've seen success before, and now, now we can trust that we've worked hard enough and prepared well enough to get the job done."

    A lifetime of preparation is nearly over. This week, it all has to pay off.

  • Christian Pulisic USMNTGetty Images

    The real Pulisic

    One thing that many members of the 2022 World Cup team reflected on was that they didn't stop to appreciate the moment enough, and Pulisic is no different. Maybe this World Cup can be different, though. Maybe he'll find a way to take it all in.

    "I'm not necessarily a big picture taker," he says with a laugh, "but I’m going to try to just take in the moment, for sure. I'm going to try to look around a little bit more. I realize that it's not an everyday thing that you get to play in a World Cup, let alone play in two World Cups, and represent your country in the biggest event in the world. It's something really special."

    Everyone will remember this summer, for better or worse, but Pulisic is one of 26 men who can impact how it is remembered. Succeed, and his place in history, both American and global, is somewhat secured. Fall short? Well, that possibility isn't on Pulisic's radar. He hasn't worked his whole life imagining what it would be like to fall short.

    "I'd literally give everything for this team and for this moment," he says, "and I hope that people will be able to see that. I hope I'll be able to say that when it's all said and done. That's really all I can do: just give everything that I have, try the best that I can. I feel like, if I can walk away from the tournament saying that, then I'll have no regrets, and people will hopefully look back, and hopefully it'll be a successful tournament."

    This summer, the world will learn more about Christian Pulisic. They'll learn more about his personality, his demeanor, his character. They'll learn about his game. They'll learn about him through advertisements, commercials, and interviews like this. They'll learn a little bit about the real him.

    They won't learn everything, though. There are parts of his life that Pulisic wants to keep his own. The pressure builds and, as Pulisic looks to build through it, he'll do so in a way he's comfortable with, just as he always has.

    "That's just the kind of person that I am," he says. "I love being around my family and my closest friends, and I love to play soccer. I love to compete. That? That's me in a nutshell.

    "There's so much more about me that a lot of people will never know, and I'm just okay with that. That's kind of how I want it to be, I guess. That's just where I'd leave it."

World Cup
USA crest
USA
USA
Paraguay crest
Paraguay
PAR