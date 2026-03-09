USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino to attend Tottenham's Champions League clash as invited guest of Atletico Madrid amid talk of possible return to Premier League side

While the Champions League represents a glamour tie, interim coach Igor Tudor has been blunt about the club’s dire situation at home. Tottenham currently sit just one point above the relegation zone after Tudor lost his first three games in charge. Speaking ahead of the clash, the Croatian admitted: “We’re playing against a team who has a story in the Champions League, so they have experience and quality. We need to do our best in times that we need to grow.”

Tudor was clear that European glory must take a backseat to domestic top-flight safety with only nine games remaining in the season. He further explained the club's stance by saying: “"Our first aim is Premier League and this needs to be said publicly. That doesn't mean we don't want to go to the next round. Every game is important. We have to grow so it can be an opportunity. A totally different competition against a team with Champions League history, experience and quality."