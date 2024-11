This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

IMAGN Former USMNT striker and Apple TV commentator Taylor Twellman reportedly under investigation for physical altercation Major League Soccer USA Twellman, a leading soccer analyst, reportedly clashed with an audio engineer at an MLS playoff game Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Taylor Twellman reportedly under investigation

Was removed from media duties from MLS playoff

Incident was not caught on camera Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now