USL Championship side North Carolina FC announce they will not play in 2026, set to focus on Division One application

The team has been a crucial part of the USL landscape since 2017 and won USL League One as recently as 2023. NCFC are locked in a playoff series with Rhode Island, where they have a 1-0 lead.

Despite those factors, the league backed North Carolina's decision in a statement: "North Carolina FC’s franchise agreement with the USL Championship concluded at the end of the 2025 season. The club will not compete in the Championship in 2026 and has formally applied to join USL’s new Division One league launching in 2028.

"The USL believes Raleigh has strong potential as a future Division One market if it meets the league’s professional standards, including a minimum 15,000-seat, purpose-built soccer stadium that will serve as an anchor for real estate development. We thank NCFC’s supporters and the Triangle community and look forward to advancing professional soccer in the region."