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Harry Sherlock

Uruguay squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Uruguay
World Cup

All you need to know about Uruguay's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay have secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup and are one of the most historically successful sides to enter the competition. 

Manager Marcelo Bielsa guided his side to a fourth-placed finish in CONMEBOL, securing automatic qualification to the tournament. 

Uruguay have appeared at 14 different World Cups, winning the tournament in both of their first two entries: 1930 and 1950. They also played at the following tournaments: 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. 

In 2022, they were eliminated in the group stages and will be out to put that dismal showing right. Since winning the World Cup for the second time in 1950, Uruguay have not reached the final since; they came closest in 2010, when they infamously reached the semi-finals, only to finish fourth.

How will they do in 2026?

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    Goalkeepers

    In goal for Uruguay is the veteran Fernando Muslera. A seasoned campaigner in Europe, the stopper now plays for Estudiantes, and has over 130 caps to his name. It would be a stunning twist if he did not play in goal for Uruguay at the World Cup. 

    Still, he has some competition, notably Sergio Rochet, who has served as a dependable understudy for some years now, as well as 25-year-old Franco Israel, who is playing for Torino in Italy. 

    Muslera is almost certain to play, but there will be some jostling for position to be his No.2, should there be any fitness issues. 

    PlayerClub
    Fernando MusleraEstudiantes
    Sergio RochetInternacional
    Santiago MeleMonterrey
    Cristopher FiermarinDefensa y Justicia
    Franco IsraelTorino
    Paulo Da CostaPenarol
    Kevin MartinezDanubio
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    Defenders

    Jose Maria Gimenez is undoubtedly Uruguay's standout defender, having developed into one of the best defenders in Europe during his time with Atletico Madrid. Now Uruguay's captain, the 31-year-old could reach a century of caps at the World Cup.

    Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is another key star for Uruguay and, despite an injury-disrupted season, he has slotted back into the Barca defence seamlessly ahead of the tournament.

    Santiago Bueno, of Wolves, will hope that his club's dire season has not limited his chances of selection, while Napoli's Mathias Oliveira is likely to be picked.

    PlayerClub
    Jose Maria GimenezAtletico Madrid
    Matias VinaRiver Plate
    Mathias OliveiraNapoli
    Guillermo VarelaFlamengo
    Ronald AraujoBarcelona
    Sebastian CaceresAmerica
    Joaquin Piquerez Palmeiras
    Santiago BuenoWolves
    Jose Luis RodriguezVasco da Gama
    Marcelo Saracchi Celtic
    Nicolas MarichalDynamo Moscow
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    Midfielders

    Uruguay's midfield may well be the key to their hopes of success at the tournament. Federico Valverde has been in outstanding form for Real Madrid and will be vital to their chances, while Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte has arguably shown more form for his country than for his club.

    Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has over 70 caps for his country but he has a serious hamstring injury and has been ruled out since January. If he can recover in time, he is likely to be involved but he faces a race against time.

    Flamengo duo Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Nicolas de la Cruz have a baked-in understanding and the former could well replace Bentancur if he is not fit. 

    PlayerClub
    Federico ValverdeReal Madrid
    Manuel UgarteManchester United
    Giorgian de ArrascaetaFlamengo
    Nicolas de la CruzFlamengo
    Maximiliano AraujoSporting CP
    Emiliano MartinezPalmeiras
    Nicolas FonsecaOviedo
    Juan Manuel SanabriaReal Salt Lake
    Rodrigo BentancurTottenham Hotspur
    Nahitan NandezAl-Qadsiah
    Lucas TorreiraGalatasaray

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    Attackers

    For the first time in years, Uruguay will not be able to call on the services of either Luis Suarez or Edinson Cavani, both of whom have retired from the international game.

    Without them, Darwin Nunez is the man expected to lead the line at the World Cup, and he has a reasonable record at international level, with 13 goals in 36 caps.

    Nevertheless, there is no obvious replacement for two of the country's all-time greats. Elsewhere, Facundo Pellistri, who came through at Manchester United but is now at Panathinaikos, will provide support from the wings as Bielsa looks for a solution to losing two iconic forwards.

    PlayerClub
    Darwin NunezAl-Hilal
    Facundo PellistriPanathinaikos
    Brian RodriguezAmerica
    Facundo TorresAustin FC
    Agustin CanobbioFluminense
    Rodrigo AguirreUANL
    Federico VinasOviedo
    Agustin AlvarezMonza
    Luciano RodriguezNeom
    Cristian OliveiraGremio
    Ignacio LaquintanaHuesca
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    Uruguay's star players

    Uruguay's standout player is undoubtedly Federico Valverde. The box-to-box midfielder has developed into one of the finest midfield players in the game, and has contributed 20 goal involvements in 42 appearances for Los Blancos in a stunning season.

    Fernando Muslera is a deeply experienced goalkeeper who has been there and done it all, while Jose Maria Gimenez and Ronald Araujo can form a superb centre-back partnership. 

    If he can return to fitness, Rodrigo Bentancur offers a physical option at No.6, but the burden on Darwin Nunez is immense, given he will be filling the shoes of Suarez and Cavani in the Uruguay forward line. If he can hit the net with regularity, maybe the South Americans have a chance of glory for the first time in 76 years.

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    Predicted Uruguay Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    In goal for Uruguay, Muslera is almost certain to start between the sticks. 

    Gimenez and Araujo, particularly if the latter is fit, will likely be partnered at centre-back, while Nahitan Nandez, the midfielder, is also capable of playing at right-back. 

    Valverde and Bentancur have a strong midfield pairing but, again, Uruguay will have their fingers crossed when it comes to the fitness of the latter. If he cannot prove his fitness, Ugarte will likely take his place.

    And Nunez will lead the line as Uruguay aim to navigate a tricky group also comprising Spain, Cape Verde, and Saudi Arabia.

    Predicted Uruguay starting XI (4-3-3): Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, Araujo, Oliveira; Bentancur, Valverde, de Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, Rodriguez.