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Paraguay-France kick-off faces late delay due to weather conditions, FIFA warns
FIFA flags high risk of disruption before kick-off
France could be facing another lengthy interruption to a World Cup fixture, with FIFA confirming a significant weather risk ahead of their tie against Paraguay on Saturday. The warning echoes events from 22 June, when France's match against Iraq was halted for more than two hours after violent storms swept through Philadelphia.
"We are closely monitoring the weather situation in Philadelphia for match number 089. At this stage, there is a high risk of delays due to weather conditions," FIFA said in a statement, adding that it would continue to assess the situation and provide updates in the hours before kick-off.
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Philadelphia heat and storm projections
The local climate is proving to be a major obstacle for the players, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures between 36°C and 38°C. However, with humidity factored in, the 'feels like' temperature is expected to soar as high as 41°C. To make matters worse, meteorologists are predicting a high probability of showers and thunderstorms specifically after 5pm, coinciding exactly with the start of the match.
Under strict safety protocols enforced in the United States during storms, matches must be suspended or delayed whenever lightning is detected within a 13km radius of the stadium. Players from both teams are required to return to the dressing rooms, while spectators must seek appropriate shelter, with play unable to resume until at least 30 minutes have passed since the last recorded lightning strike.
Deschamps plays down heat concerns despite soaring temperatures
Asked about the extreme heat during a pre-match press conference, Didier Deschamps insisted he was not preoccupied by the conditions, despite the scorching temperatures forecast for Philadelphia. "Heat doesn't affect whether you attack or defend. We knew it was going to be hot. We did what was needed with the protocols," the France coach said.
Deschamps also pointed to his squad's preparation earlier in the tournament build-up: "When we arrived at Clairefontaine (for the start of the France camp in May), it was also very hot. It's a factor, and every team has had to prepare for it. This is the fifth match with bodies under strain, but I'm not fixating on the heat."
- AFP
Mbappe nerves after Iraq storm delay
The prospect of another disruption will bring back memories of France's group-stage clash with Iraq. Kylian Mbappe admitted the lengthy stoppage had tested him mentally before he went on to score twice in the eventual 3-0 win. "It was a very long night. A lot of time passed, emotionally, and I was very nervous," the France captain said at the time, as quoted by ESPN. "It's very difficult because we had to stay focused; we had to be present in the locker room."
Mbappe had elaborated further on the challenge of staying sharp during that extended break, revealing the squad had to find ways to occupy themselves without losing their competitive edge. "It was an hour and a half, almost two hours, in the locker room. Staying focused is very difficult. It demands a lot. We made a great effort to try to stay involved. It's very complicated, but in the end, we achieved our goal."
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