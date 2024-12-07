'It's upsetting' - Fans who travelled from AUSTRALIA see dreams of watching Merseyside derby scuppered as Everton vs Liverpool is postponed amid Storm Darragh chaos
Everton fans who travelled from Australia to attend the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park have been left heartbroken by the game's postponement.
- Teenager spent savings on travel and ticket
- Game suspended due to Storm Darragh
- Invited to training with Toffees