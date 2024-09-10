Robin van Persie Vivianne MiedemaGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Thought I’d be up front with Robin van Persie' - Man City star Vivianne Miedema admits to targeting career in men's football when professional women's game 'wasn't a thing'

V. MiedemaWSLWomen's footballManchester City WomenNetherlandsFeyenoordEredivisie

Vivianne Miedema admits to dreaming of being “up front with Robin van Persie” in the men’s game when professional women’s football “wasn’t a thing”.

  • Limited options for striker as a youngster
  • Has reached the top of her chosen profession
  • Pays little attention to breaking records
