United States suffer penalty shootout loss to Morocco in FIFA U17 World Cup
Early advantage squandered by late Moroccan equalizer
The United States appeared to be in control after Jude Terry's well-taken goal in the 21st minute gave them a deserved lead. The Philadelphia Union academy product finished clinically after connecting with a precise pass from Cavan Sullivan, continuing his impressive tournament form. The Americans maintained their advantage through most of the match, creating several opportunities to extend their lead while limiting Morocco's attacking threats.
The match took a dramatic turn in the 74th minute when the United States was awarded a penalty kick that could have sealed their advancement. Mathis Albert, who had been effective throughout the tournament, stepped up to take the spot kick but saw his effort saved.
Penalty shootout heartbreak
In the ensuing penalty shootout, both teams displayed nerves under the intense pressure. Morocco's Ahmed Mouhoub missed his attempt, briefly giving the Americans an advantage. However, the United States couldn't capitalize as both Maximo Carrizo and Cooper Sanchez failed to convert their spot kicks, allowing Morocco to claim a 4-3 shootout victory and advance to the Round of 16.
Another defeat to Morocco...
The defeat represents a significant disappointment for coach Gonzalo Segares and his team, who had shown tremendous potential throughout the competition. The U.S. squad, featuring talented prospects like Sullivan, Terry, and Nimfasha Berchimas, had impressed observers with their tactical discipline and attacking flair during the group stage, where they conceded just one goal while scoring four.
This also represents the third-straight youth tournament elimination for the U.S. at the hands of Morocco. The U.S. previously lost in the Olympics to the les Lions de l'Atlas in 2024 and then lost again to the Morocco U20s in the U20 World Cup earlier this year.
Morocco advance to face Japan
With the victory, Morocco advances to face Japan in the Round of 16, continuing their remarkable turnaround after a difficult group stage. They had finished third in Group B behind Japan and Portugal, qualifying for the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams despite losing two of their three group matches.
