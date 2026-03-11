Unexpected turn in contract negotiations: BVB apparently achieves breakthrough with star player

Nmecha's new contract is now set to run until 2030. The central midfielder will receive a significantly improved salary and is expected to become one of BVB's top earners, according to reports.

However, the situation has not been so clear-cut in recent weeks: there have been increasing reports that numerous top Premier League clubs have shown interest in the 25-year-old. Specifically mentioned were his former club Manchester City, for whom he played in the youth team, and Manchester United.

Bild also reported that Nmecha was flirting with the idea of leaving Borussia Dortmund next summer and that the Premier League was his desired destination.