'Undroppable' Harry Maguire WILL get new Man Utd contract as club legend gives inside scoop on Michael Carrick's thinking

Brown, who played alongside Carrick, has now shared his thoughts and feels Maguire will stay. He told BettingLounge: "I love Harry Maguire. When people were giving him all that stick, they didn’t look at the facts. They just see that he’s not the quickest or something else but no Harry’s a very good player and absolutely brilliant in the air. He gives 100% in every game. He’s almost always in the right position. He’s got vast experience at all levels of the game. If Amorim were still in the job then Maguire definitely wouldn’t be getting a new contract but Michael Carrick’s come in and Harry’s playing and you’ve De Ligt and Yoro and some fantastic young defenders too who have excelled. So it’s a big decision. I think if it was up to Michael, he’d love to keep him because I think he’s proven he can get the job done. It’s as simple as that.

"At the same time you do have two potential players, along with Martinez, that can fill the gap who you are hoping will become big players, Yoro especially. He’s going to blossom. So if you could offer Maguire a one year deal and he’d take it, I think everybody would be happy with that. But football’s football. The way Harry’s playing at the moment, I’m sure there will be chats going on behind the scenes where other teams will be very interested in signing him up in the summer. I think the main thing for Harry is that he’s back playing football and everyone can see he's playing so well. I'm glad it's happened because of the circumstances that I've seen where players are not playing and then there's not much happening at the end of the season. You feel you still can play, still offer something, but it gets difficult."

