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Unai Emery to reunite with ex-Villarreal star at Aston Villa as talks intensify with AC Milan
Emery targets reunion with Estupinan
Villa manager Emery is keen to bring Estupinan to Villa Park as he continues to reshape his squad for the upcoming campaign. The Spanish tactician previously worked with the Ecuadorian left-back during their successful stint together at Villarreal, andTuttosportsuggest a reunion is now firmly on the cards.
For AC Milan, the sale represents a strategic move to recoup funds following their aggressive recruitment drive, which saw over €100 million spent on Goncalo Ramos and Mario Gila. The Rossoneri are reportedly set to pocket between €15m and €18m from the transfer.
Dealing with Milan has become a priority for Villa as they look to replace the quality lost in their squad following the £117m departure of Morgan Rogers
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Villa's strategic reinvestment
Emery’s pursuit of Estupinan fits into a wider strategy at Villa Park to remain competitive for the Champions League. The club have already shown ambition by completing a record-breaking deal for Swiss star Johan Manzambi from Freiburg, ensuring the midfield remains strong. While senior reinforcements arrive, Milan are also focused on their young gems, Christian Comotto and Francesco Camarda.
The Rossoneri are also dealing with fringe players like Filippo Terracciano, who is an target for Monza on a loan-to-buy basis. This follows a failed agreement with Cremonese that would have netted the club €4 million had they avoided relegation.
Milan fire sale continues with Musah and Bondo
Estupinan is not the only player expected to leave the San Siro as new manager Ruben Amorim streamlines his squad. United States international Yunus Musah is attracting significant interest from the Premier League, with Leeds United making initial contact regarding a potential €20m transfer.
Additionally, Warren Bondo is being heavily tracked by Udinese and Stuttgart, with Milan hoping to spark a bidding war to drive his price tag toward the €10m mark.
The Rossoneri management is keen to generate funds through these sales to provide Amorim with the resources needed to finalize his own transfer targets.
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Struggles for Gimenez and Loftus-Cheek
While some departures are moving swiftly, the situations regarding Santiago Gimenez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain complicated. Gimenez, who failed to find the net in the league last season and had a disappointing World Cup, carries a price tag of €25-30m that is proving a barrier for potential suitors. Finding a club willing to gamble such a high fee on an out-of-form striker is the biggest challenge currently facing the Milan directors.
The Englishman has struggled to replicate the form that earned him a move to Italy, and his high wages are a significant factor in Milan's desire to find a new destination. Youssouf Fofana has also joined the list of players who are effectively sidelined from Amorim’s project, though his future remains undecided.
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