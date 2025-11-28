UK officially launches bid to host 2035 Women's World Cup

The English, Irish, Scottish, and Welsh Football Associations have banded together to put forward this World Cup bid. Of the 22 proposed stadiums, 16 will be in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland, and one in Northern Ireland across 16 host cities. The English FA says the bid is built on the vision of 'All Together' - a rallying cry for women's football and 'sport more broadly to empower worldwide'.

A joint statement from the CEOs of the FA, Irish FA, Scottish FA, and FA of Wales reads: "Hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup would be a huge privilege for our four home nations. If we are successful, the 2035 tournament will be the biggest single-sport event held on UK soil with 4.5 million tickets available for fans. We are proud of the growth that we’ve driven in recent years across the women’s and girls’ game, but there is still so much more growth to come, and this event will play a key role in helping us deliver that. Working together with FIFA, a Women’s World Cup in the UK has the power to turbo charge the women’s and girls’ game both in the UK and globally. Our bid also demonstrates our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy, in the run up to 2035, and the years afterwards. Together, we want to welcome the world to the UK to celebrate and enjoy an unforgettable tournament."