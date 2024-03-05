UEFA country coefficient: Where Premier League, Serie A, La Liga & Bundesliga rank in race for extra Champions League place

Two European leagues will receive an additional place apiece in the group stage of the 2023-24 tournament - and this season's results will be key

The Champions League is set to be expanded next season, meaning more teams and more games. Indeed, there will be four additional clubs in the group stage, as the number of participants rises from 32 to 36.

One of the additional places will go to the team that finishes third in the domestic league sitting fifth in UEFA's league coefficient rankings (France's Ligue 1 in this instance), which are based on results over five seasons up until the end of the 2022-23 campaign, while another will be taken by a domestic champion, with the number teams qualifying via the 'champions path' set to increase from four to five.

However, the new 'European Performance Spots' will be awarded to the two leagues with the best results from the previous season's UEFA club competitions.

So, as the knockout rounds continue in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, which nations are currently on course to claim the additional places? GOAL reveals all below...